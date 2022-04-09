Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.