Robert W. Baird Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $105.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

