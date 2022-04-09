Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.