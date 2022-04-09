Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

