Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

