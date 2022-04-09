Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. Roblox has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 113.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

