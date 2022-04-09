Rollins Financial Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

