Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) were up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 199,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 35,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.93.

Get Roots alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$160.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.14.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.