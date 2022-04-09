Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $482.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

