Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Rose Hill Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSEU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.