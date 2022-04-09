Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Shares of EVRI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Everi (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
