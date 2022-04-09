Round Table Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. 6,169,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

