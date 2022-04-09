Royal Bank of Canada Trims Capita (LON:CPI) Target Price to GBX 42

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 21.88 ($0.29) on Thursday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45.

In related news, insider John Cresswell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,983.61).

About Capita (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.