Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.84.

Royal Gold stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Royal Gold by 37.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

