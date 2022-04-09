Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.84.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $95,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

