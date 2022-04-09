Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

RPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.