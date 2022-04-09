RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

