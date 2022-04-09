RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of RPM International by 38.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of RPM International by 300.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

