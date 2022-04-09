Rubies Trading Down 7.8% This Week (RBIES)

Rubies (RBIES) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rubies has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $172,710.05 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00196059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00388328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

