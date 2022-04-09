Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Zuora by 155.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 866,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $10,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $10,596,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Zuora by 196.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 604,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,763 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

