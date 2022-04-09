Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.