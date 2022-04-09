Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,765 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.