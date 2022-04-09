Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

