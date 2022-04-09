Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.99 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to post $160.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $649.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $676.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.44 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 1,612,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,397. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.