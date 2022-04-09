Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
About Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)
