Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

As of October 4, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.