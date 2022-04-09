Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,681,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.
In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 872,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7,753.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.