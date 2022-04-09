Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.