SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $384.00 to $412.00. The stock had previously closed at $360.57, but opened at $372.61. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SBA Communications shares last traded at $368.93, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average of $339.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

