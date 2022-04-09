Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 205

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.25.

SHLAF stock opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.06. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $208.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

