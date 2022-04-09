Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

