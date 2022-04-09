Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.