Schubert & Co Acquires Shares of 8,002 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Apple comprises 1.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

