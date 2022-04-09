Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

