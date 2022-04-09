Scotiabank Downgrades Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) to Hold

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$135.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$182.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$142.72 and a 12 month high of C$183.55. The stock has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.62.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

