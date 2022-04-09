Scotiabank Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

