Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to post $91.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $387.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $394.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.42 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $463.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.33 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

