SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 93,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,773. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

