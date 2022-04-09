Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

