Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 17,426 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

NYSE:SXT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after acquiring an additional 147,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

