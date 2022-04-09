SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($8.13) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of SGL opened at €5.11 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.69 and a 200-day moving average of €7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of €10.88 ($11.96).
SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
