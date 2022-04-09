SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($8.13) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of SGL opened at €5.11 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.69 and a 200-day moving average of €7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of €10.88 ($11.96).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.