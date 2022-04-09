Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 7.8%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.60. 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 765,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.