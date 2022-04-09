Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

