SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $730.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

