SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Purchases 48,685 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Steve Francis purchased 48,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,960.85 ($26,178.16).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.66. The firm has a market cap of £472.62 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

