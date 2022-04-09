SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.97

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $6.62. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 36,187 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.