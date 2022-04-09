SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

