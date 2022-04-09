SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.