SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SBOW opened at $36.51 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.