Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.17 million and the highest is $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $140.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $145.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.95 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $164.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,622. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.