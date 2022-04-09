Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $133.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $127.68, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after buying an additional 259,782 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

