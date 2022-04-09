Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

